The cool and compact MINI Cooper has all the personality traits required to be a head-turner, and it has always been known for its electrifying performance. But now, the company has electrified this mini luxury car in a literal sense. The all-electric MINI Cooper SE is now available in the Indian market, and we recently got to spend some time with it. How does it all go? Is it the same fun-to-drive mini with the new electric drivetrain? Let's check out.