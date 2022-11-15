WION Pitstop | 2022 Citroen C3 review: Tata Punch rival?

French automaker, Citroen, has launched its second product in India, the C3 sub-compact crossover, with a starting price tag of INR 5.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It has the same quirky design language as seen on Citroen’s debut vehicle, the C5 Aircross. The Citroen C3, however, is a sub-four-metre car and gets two petrol engine options. The first is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit that makes about 82 horsepower and comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The other is a 1.2-litre, turbocharged mill with a six-speed gearbox, producing 110 horsepower and 190 Newton-metre torque. Some of the C3’s key features include a large 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual airbags and rear parking sensors. But how does it feel on the Indian roads? And is it any better than its arc rival Tata Punch? Let's get behind the wheel and find some suitable answers.