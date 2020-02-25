WION Pitstop: 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 first ride review

TVS has launched the new 2020 version of its flagship motorcycle - the Apache RR 310. But it is not just an update to comply with the new BS6 emission standards but the motorcycle has received some other upgrades as well. The motorcycle now comes with a colour TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and a host of other features. There are better tyres now and thanks to the throttle-by-wire technology, the new motorcycle offers 4 riding modes - Urban, Rain, Sport and Track. The Urban and Rain mode restricts power delivery while there are three different levels of ABS interventions to deal with varying riding conditions. Watch our first ride video to know how the new TVS Apache RR 310 actually behaves in different modes.