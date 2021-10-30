WION in an exclusive conversation with India's G20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal

Oct 30, 2021, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Ahead of Indian PM Narendra Modi's G20 summit in Italy, here's WION's exclusive conversation with India's G20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal on climate change and covid pandemic and more, listen in.
Read in App