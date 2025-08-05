WION Ground Report: Thousands Protest In Jerusalem Demanding Hostage Release

Israelis protested outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on Monday (August 4), calling to end the war in Gaza, return all hostages under a comprehensive deal, and cancel the motion to sack the attorney general. Protesters gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office while the Israeli cabinet was set to vote on firing Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.