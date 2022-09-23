WION Fineprint | Instagram launches filter to prevent people from sending unsolicited nude

Published: Sep 23, 2022, 10:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Instagram's new filter is in the early stages of development. The company says the nudity filter will cover up nude photos, and the company won't be able to access the pictures either. Priyanka Sharma tells you how it will work.
