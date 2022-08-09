WION Fineprint: Former US President Donald Trump says his Florida home "under siege"

Published: Aug 09, 2022, 09:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former US president Donald Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida was being "raided" by FBI agents in what he called an act of "prosecutorial misconduct." Molly Gambhir tells you more.
