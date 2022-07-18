WION Fineprint | Forget toothbrushes, microbots will brush, floss & rinse your teeth

Published: Jul 18, 2022, 10:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Scientists may have found a solution. A shape-shifting tiny, microbot which will brush your teeth, floss & rinse, all at the same time. Works on all kinds of teeth, Straight or misaligned. Molly Gambhir gets you the details.
