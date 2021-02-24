WION Fineprint: EU demands China allow 'meaningful access' to Xinjiang region

Feb 24, 2021, 09.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After the United Kingdom, the European Union has now demanded access to the Xinjian region for human rights observers. EU has urged China to allow an investigation into the alleged mistreatment of Uighur minorities.
