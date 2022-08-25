WION Fineprint: Canned 'Batgirl' is apparently getting secret 'funeral screenings'

Published: Aug 25, 2022, 10:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to reports, a few people are getting to see at least some of Batgirl this week, with secret screenings taking place at the Warner Bros. studio in California. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
