WION Fineprint: Can the world powers salvage the Iran nuclear deal?

Published: Aug 12, 2022, 10:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Reports say a European Union proposal to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal “can be acceptable if it provides assurances" on Tehran's key demands. This comes as tensions continue to soar between Washington and Tehran. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
