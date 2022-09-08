LIVE TV
Videos
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Wion Community
Asia Cup 2022
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Videos
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Wion Community
Asia Cup 2022
Live TV
Queen Elizabeth passes away
Queen Elizabeth has passed away, says Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth leaves behind a legacy of grace, dignity and dedication
Queen's death marks end of an era: Life and time of Queen Elizabeth II in pictures
VIDEO | Queen Elizabeth II passes away at the age of 96
Charles succeeds as England’s King immediately, calls Queen's death 'moment of greatest sadness'
WION Fineprint | Can of diet soda a day linked to 23% greater risk of stroke
Published: Sep 08, 2022, 11:25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
If you are a fan of Diet soda, think again. According to a study, there is a direct link between increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke and increased artificial sweetener consumption. Eric Njoka tells you more.
Read in App