WION Fineprint | Can of diet soda a day linked to 23% greater risk of stroke

Published: Sep 08, 2022, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
If you are a fan of Diet soda, think again. According to a study, there is a direct link between increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke and increased artificial sweetener consumption. Eric Njoka tells you more.
