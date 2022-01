Indian Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj has hailed Rafael Nadal's work ethic and his tenacity with the Spaniard coming from behind to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open Men's Singles final on Sunday. Amritraj believes the gap between the 'Big Three' and the younger players is decreasing and says Nadal holds a slight edge in the race to be crowned G.O.A.T in Men's singles. Amritraj was speaking to WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.