WION Exclusive: Lahiri looks ahead to the PGA championship

The civil war in Golf is taking another pause with LIV Golf's best teeing up alongside the best of the PGA Tour at the PGA Championship in Rochester in the state of New York. Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Cameron Smith will lead the challenge of the LIV brigade with Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory Mcilroy aiming to deny their rivals once again. Anirban Lahiri is the only Indian golfer in the fray at Oak Hill Country Club and had finished inside the Top-Five at the 2015 edition of the tournament. Lahiri spoke to Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo ahead of the second Major of the year.