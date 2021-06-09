WION Exclusive: First interview of President-elect of 76th session of UNGA Abdulla Shahid

In his first-ever interview since his massive victory for the post of President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly or UNGA, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has listed dealing with the COVID crisis, UN reforms among his 5 key priorities. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal from New York, Abdulla Shahid said on the COVID crisis, "We need to make sure we provide vaccines to all". Shahid received 143 votes during Monday's votes, far higher than the 96 required, with his one-year tenure all set to begin from September this year.