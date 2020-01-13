Wion Edit: West Asia in crisis: Who stands to benefit?

Jan 13, 2020, 11.30 PM(IST)
Who benefits from this mess in West Asia? Are the efforts at de-escalation genuine? How has Soleimani's killing impacted Trump's political fortunes? Are there lessons for Canada to learn from? On #WionEdit Palki Sharma explains. #WIONEdit