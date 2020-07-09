WION Dispatch: Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges in J&K via video conferencing | India News

Jul 09, 2020, 07.25 PM(IST)
Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on July 9 inaugurated six bridges in Jammu and Kashmir to provide seamless connectivity to the people of the region and ensure logistical supply and strategic deployment of the armed forces. Watch report.