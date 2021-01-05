WION Dispatch: Pakistan Supreme Court orders reconstruction of vandalised hindu temple

Jan 05, 2021, 08.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The police chief told the court that a protest by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was going on near the site on the day of the incident which was sponsored by Maulana Faizullah.
