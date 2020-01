The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on January 3 tabled the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the National Assembly after being assured unequivocal support on the matter by the two main opposition parties. The development came after a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary committee, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was held earlier today at the Parliament House to discuss the legislation. #Pakistan #PakistanArmyAct #ImranKhan