Iran is on a major diplomatic mission to garner support against the United States of America in West Asia. For Tehran, the Ultimate aim is to expel all US troops from the region. Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani held a meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Tehran. All three leaders agreed that de-escalation and dialogue are the only way to solve the current crisis.