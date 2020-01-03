WION Dispatch: How Iran and Iraq respond to US airstrike on Iraq

Jan 03, 2020, 07.40 PM(IST)
In this segment of WION Dispatch, our correspondent Daniele Pagani and journalist Amichan Stein explain- How Iran and Iraq respond to US airstrike on Iraq. #Iraq #IraqAirStrike #US #IranGeneral #Soleimani