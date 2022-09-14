WION Climate Tracker: US States stare at a dry, arid future | What went wrong with the Colorado pact

Published: Sep 14, 2022, 01:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US states are staring at dry, arid future as Colorado river reservoirs are drying up faster than usual. Meanwhile, 7 states signed an agreement to divide waters of Colorado in 1922.
