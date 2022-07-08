WION Climate Tracker: Saudi Arabia hosts 1Mn worshippers this week with an added challenge

Jul 08, 2022
The holiest pilgrimage in Islam begins in Saudi Arabia. A million pilgrims from across the world have gathered in the holy city of Mecca. However, this year Hajj begins with an added challenge.
