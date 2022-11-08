WION Climate Tracker | Report: Developing countries need $1 trillion a year in climate finance

Published: Nov 08, 2022, 07:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to report, developing countries need to work with investors, rich countries and development banks to secure $1 trillion a year in external financing for climate action by the end of the decade and to match that with their own funds.
