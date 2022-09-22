wion climate tracker pilot whales stranded on tasmania coast 518708

WION Climate Tracker: Pilot whales stranded on Tasmania coast

Published: Sep 22, 2022, 04:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Almost 200 out of the 230 stranded pilot whales have perished on the West Coast of Tasmania. The State's wildlife service authorities say only 35 of these whales have survived.
Read in App