WION Climate Tracker: Greenland's huge ice sheet is melting; Arctic is heating faster than ever

Published: Jul 28, 2022, 08:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As record-breaking summer temperatures scorched Europe, parts of Greenland have seen their own heatwave. Scientists working at a remote Arctic research base encounter temperatures close to melting point hampering field work and disrupting flights.
