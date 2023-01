WION Climate Tracker: Florida's beloved Manatees are once again dying in large numbers: Here is why

The same pressures that killed more than 1,100 Florida manatees last year are at play again this winter, with Florida wildlife officials reporting 97 dead manatees in January alone. Starvation and cold weather are the culprits. Estimates of the total number of manatees in the state range from 5,700 to 7,500.