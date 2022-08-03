WION Climate Tracker | Fire threatens coastal town of Vodice | Authorities cordon off affected areas

Published: Aug 03, 2022, 07:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Croatia has been battling wildfires amid soaring temperatures. The raging fires are now threatening the coastal town of Vodice. The police had to block the roads in the country as firefighters doused the fire.
