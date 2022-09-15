WION Climate Tracker | Few people collect, sort & recycle trash in Nigeria

Published: Sep 15, 2022
In Nigeria, mounds of waste scattered along roads and vast landfills are a common site moreover collecting sorting and recycling trash is not a priority but now some entrepreneurs are working hard to tackle the rubbish mountain in the country.
