WION Climate Tracker: California authorities ramp up efforts to stop forest fire

California authorities ramp up efforts to stop forest fire

Published: Sep 29, 2022, 07:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The number of California's forest fires has surged this year. One of them is mosquito fire, which continues to burn east of Sacramento. To ensure that such fires don't take place in the future considerable efforts are being made by authorities.
