WION Climate Tracker | 2 separate private jets ferry incoming & outgoing UK PM

Published: Sep 07, 2022, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Today, the new UK PM Liz Truss and former PM Boris Johnson both were heading to Scotland to meet the queen in Balmoral in separate planes, thus doubling the carbon emissions of both their journeys.
Read in App