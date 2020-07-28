WION Broadband Olympic Edition: Vasudevan Baskaran on Indian Hockey's final hurrah in 1980

Jul 28, 2020, 11.50 AM(IST)
Follow Us
40 years ago Indian Hockey won the last of its 8 gold medals at the Olympic games. Captain of the 1980 team Vasudevan Baskaran looks back on a memorable campaign and how a team of outsiders put India back on the top of the Olympic podium