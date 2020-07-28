WION Broadband Olympic Edition: Hockey legend Vasudevan Baskaran pays tribute to the golden era

Jul 28, 2020, 12.00 PM(IST)
Hockey gave India an identity in sport before independence with the the wizard Dhyan Chand inspiring the Indian team to a hat-trick of Olympic golds in 1928, 1932 and 1936. The golden legacy continued post 1947 with the Indian team Re-affirming its dominance by going unbeaten till the 1960 olympics. That era of domination yeilded 10 consecutive Olympic medals and India won 11 medals between 1928-1980. 1980 gold medal winning captain Vasudevan Baskaran pays tribute to the golden era on the WION Broaband Olympic edition.