WION Broadband Olympic Edition: Hockey legend Vasudevan Baskaran pays tribute to the golden era

Hockey gave India an identity in sport before independence with the the wizard Dhyan Chand inspiring the Indian team to a hat-trick of Olympic golds in 1928, 1932 and 1936. The golden legacy continued post 1947 with the Indian team Re-affirming its dominance by going unbeaten till the 1960 olympics. That era of domination yeilded 10 consecutive Olympic medals and India won 11 medals between 1928-1980. 1980 gold medal winning captain Vasudevan Baskaran pays tribute to the golden era on the WION Broaband Olympic edition.