WION Breaking: 5 suspected cases of Covid-19 in Kerala | Coronavirus India

Mar 08, 2020, 02.55 PM(IST)
Follow Us
WION Breaking: 5 suspected cases of Covid-19 in Kerala | Coronavirus India | Covid-19 Five more people from Kerala, three with recent travel history to Italy, have tested positive for coronavirus following which the state has been put on high alert.