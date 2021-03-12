The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) virtual meeting 2021 will take place later today. Leaders from India, Japan, Australia and US to participate in the meet and likely to discuss Corona vaccine, the growing dominance of China and strengthening Indo-Pacific region specifically. But the question here is whether the Quad is ready to add one more member to its group? Will UK's presence would further strengthen the Quad? UK shows its interest of joining Quad recently and that could further lead to give more muscles to this group.