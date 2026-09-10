/Will Iran war really end after U.S. Midterm polls?

U.S. President Donald Trump has asserted that the multi-month war with Iran will end "immediately after" the U.S. midterm elections in November. Addressing reporters, Trump accused Tehran of deliberately holding out to influence American voters and secure a more favorable administration in Washington. However, with Brent crude breaching $100 a barrel amid escalating maritime attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, top White House advisers privately warn the conflict could linger much longer.