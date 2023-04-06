Will India-Bhutan ties be impacted by China-Doklam factor? | Inside South Asia

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck was in New Delhi this week. Talks PM Modi and President Draupadi Murmu underscored strong traditional bonds between India and Bhutan. Both sides agreed to carry forward deep-rooted ties. But there can be no missing a distinct worrying undercurrent - the Bhutan PM recently said China could be made a party to the Doklam dispute. Though he clarified later that there was no change in Bhutan's stand.