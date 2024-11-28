Pakistan has been awarded hosting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy in February next year. However, the country may not host the tournament due to multiple reasons. The security situation in Pakistan continues to be a major concern. Earlier this week, supporters of former prime minister and Pakistan cricket captain Imran Khan's party, PTI descended onto the streets of Islamabad demanding that the government release him from jail. The demonstrations led to the killing of at least 5 security personnel and 2 protestors.