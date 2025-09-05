LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Will France get another new prime minister?

Will France get another new prime minister?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 21:26 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 21:26 IST
Will France get another new prime minister?
Emmanuel Macron wants to move quickly to name a new prime minister following the government’s likely collapse on Monday, two individuals familiar with the French president’s thinking said.

Trending Topics

trending videos