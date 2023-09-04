Will foldable phones remain a niche luxury?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
The smartphone, dubbed the Honor V Purse, folds outward and has a top strip that houses the camera. It has hooks that can be used to connect a handbag strap. The device's display can be altered to give the impression that you are carrying multiple bags. The bag strap can be changed as well.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos