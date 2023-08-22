Will Chandrayaan-3 land or crash? | Just one step away

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Anticipation is building for India's Moon landing after Russia's Luna-25 crash. Chandrayaan-3 which blasted off on the 14 of July is all set for a soft landing on the 23rd of August. How Exactly is the spacecraft going to do its maneuvers? If the touchdown takes place, India will become the fourth country to land on the moon, after the United States, Russia, and China. For India, a successful moon landing would mark its emergence as a space power as the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses. Will Chandrayaan-3 emerge as a successful mission?

