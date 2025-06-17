Will America be drawn into the Israel-Iran war?

While the escalating Iran-Israel conflict puts the United States in a precarious position, it faces intense pressure to intervene even as it seeks to avoid another costly entanglement in West Asia. At the heart of this dilemma is the question: will America be drawn into the Iran-Israel war? The U.S. embassy in Israel was struck by an Iranian missile on Monday—the first strike on an American diplomatic facility in this conflict—highlighting an escalation concern bigger than ever before. Though, at least so far, the United States has spoken of restraint, there is no denying that powerful forces are pushing America closer to deeper involvement.