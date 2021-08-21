Will Afghanistan become a safe haven for terror?

The US and NATO military invaded Afghanistan exactly 20 years. The mightiest force on the planet aimed to expel both the Taliban and al-Qaeda from the country turns out it was just a daydream. 20 years on, the humiliating departure of the US forces has come as a massive morale boost to terrorists all over the world. Several online jihadist chat forums are jubilant at what al-Qaeda supporters see as "A historic victory" by the Taliban. The potential hiding places for these terror groups have now opened up. In a country, where ungoverned spaces can serve as a fresh breeding ground for fundamentalists especially for Islamic State group looking to find a new base.