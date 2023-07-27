Wildfires spreading across Mediterranean nations, Turkiye feels the wrath

Large areas of the Mediterranean are sweltering under an intense summer heatwave. The dry conditions have led to severe wildfires in multiple nations in Europe Asia & North Africa. Firefighters are battling to put out blazes across the region, from Portugal, To Italy, And Algeria. Forests are burning in at least nine countries across the Mediterranean And Turkiye is the latest country to feel the wrath Russian amphibious planes were roped in to tackle fires in the city of Antalya.