Widespread protests rage throughout Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
People across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are taking to the streets to protest against a wide range of issues they have been grappling with for a very long time. The government response to the agitation was a crackdown including house searches and filing of FIRs against the demonstrators.

