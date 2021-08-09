Why UAE residents are buying more used cars

India's unicorns and e-commerce firms are expanding overseas in a big way. CARS 24, an e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles is betting big on the overseas markets and has entered the UAE with heavy investment in technology framework. Vehicle transactions are increasingly getting done online globally and e-commerce platforms are seeing a jump in markets for used or pre-owned cars. CARS 24 is looking at encashing the boom as the demand for used cars is moving to the fast lane especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. WION speaks to Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder of CARS 24.