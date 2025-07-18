Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Why the rich choose to live in Singapore
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 18, 2025, 12:59 IST
| Updated:
Jul 18, 2025, 12:59 IST
Videos
Jul 18, 2025, 12:59 IST
Why the rich choose to live in Singapore
If you're a high net worth individual, you're part of the global elite. Where you lie says a lot, not just about status but access to luxury, lifestyle and financial opportunities.
Trending Topics
Singapore
Rich
Business
Wion
trending videos
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian spy shot dead in cold blood on Kyiv street
Ethiopia: 82 Somalia affiliate operatives arrested
UK Babies Born with DNA from Three People to Prevent Inherited Genetic Diseases
YouTube’s Updated Monetization Rules Target “Inauthentic” Content—Small Channels Benefit
Dubai Grants 10 Days Paid Marriage Leave to Emirati Government Employees
BREAKING: Macron urges Putin to agree to Ukraine ceasefire
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Fragile Government Hangs By A Thread
Israel-Syria War LIVE: Israel Bombards Syrian Military HQ in Damascus! | Netanyahu Bombards Syria
Mystery deepens around silent coup against Xi
Ambition, Love Angle, Or Plain Ego? Why Did Radhika Yadav's Father Murder Her?
Putin redraws Ukraine's map; Odesa Russia's next target?
Pune twist techie rape case: friend or delivery person? Pune woman's web of lies on rape, revealed
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine recruits women for military tech & combat roles
Nepal-China Flash Floods: Miteri Bridge Swept Away With 200 Vehicles, One Dead
Philippines Accuses Chinese Vessel of Causing Major Coral Reef Damage
Syrian President Al-Sharaa arrived in UAE on Monday for an official state visit
Trusted Extensions Exposed As Threats: Global Impact Of Malicious Extensions
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
US President Trump Says Epstein Critics Are Being Used By Democrats
UK's Royal Mint releases coin to mark 50 years of Iron Maiden
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Warns NATO Over Militarization
Will Netanyahu Split Syria?
France Hands Over Final Bases To Senegal | France's Bitter Retreat From West Africa
Philippines Edges Closer To Taiwan Amid Chinese Threats
Thailand police arrest 30-year-old Wilawan Emsawat near Bangkok
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Pune rape horror: ‘I will come again’: Chilling details emerge in Pune rape case
Satyajit Ray's Home Saved | Bangladesh Halts Demolition Of Satyajit Ray's Ancestral Home
Won’t Pardon Nimisha Priya, Says Brother Of Victim At Centre Of Execution Case
Germany Accuses China Of Laser Targeting Aircraft In EU Mission
Israel‑Hamas war: US envoy demands aggressive probe into Mussallet’s murder
Nimisha Priya: Indian national's execution postponed | WION obtains copy of execution freezing order
Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency Following Leg Swelling
Israel-Syria War | Erdogan: ‘Terror State’ Israel Using Druze As Pretext To Expand Into Syria
White House begins review of up to 1 million documents signed by Biden via autopen device
Will Ghislaine Maxwell Reveal The Truth About Jeffrey Epstein's Client List?
YouTube updates monetization rules | AI-made content may lose ad revenue
Reports Suggest Biden's Aide Gave Go Ahead For Autopen-Clemency Signing
What Happened To The Fuel-Control Switches On Doomed Air India Flight 171?
Israel-Hamas War: Gazans battle death for Food and Water | WION Wideangle
Russia-Ukraine War: 1200 Killed! Bloodiest Day for Ukraine
Poll: Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa give tough time to Mamdani
Women's Euro 2025: Spain Thrash Belgium To Reach Quarter-Finals