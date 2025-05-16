LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 16, 2025, 16:15 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 16:15 IST
Why Is UK Trying To Turn Down Sun's Heat?
May 16, 2025

Why Is UK Trying To Turn Down Sun's Heat? |

The UK is funding $60 million in real-world experiments to reflect sunlight and cool the Earth, marking its first foray into climate geoengineering.

