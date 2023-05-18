Why is Israel targeting Islamic Jihad in Palestine?

More than 30 Palestinians have been killed and 90 others have been injured in air strikes by the Israeli forces on Gaza strip since the 9th of May. The victims include women and several children. This latest round of violence began when Israel started what it called pre-emptive and unprovoked air strikes, with the stated objective of smoking out the Islamic Jihad militants. But questions are being asked about the heavy collateral death toll among the Palestinians. And why has the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, embarked on this campaign of airstrikes on the Palestinians. At a time when his far-right coalition government has been paralyzed by relentless protests against his controversial judicial reforms. Mohammed Saleh tells you more.