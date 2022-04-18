Why is Boris Johnson govt sending asylum seekers from UK to Rwanda?

UK’s foreign minister announced a new scheme for the relocation of asylum-seekers. The new scheme would allow the UK to relocate asylum-seekers to Rwanda. "This will see some of those arriving illegally in the UK, such as those crossing the Channel in dangerous small boats, relocated to Rwanda, to resettle and to rebuild their lives," UK foreign minister Priti Patel said. UK PM Boris Johnson called the scheme an ‘innovative approach’. UNHCR expressed ‘strong opposition and concerns over the move.